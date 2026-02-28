TD Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG

TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,777 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.05% of Simon Property Group worth $31,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth $295,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.4% in the second quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 348,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,986,000 after purchasing an additional 29,456 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,333,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth approximately $395,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Simon Property Group

In related news, Director Daniel C. Smith acquired 347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $186.00 per share, with a total value of $64,542.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 32,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,078,480. This trade represents a 1.07% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Larry C. Glasscock bought 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $186.00 per share, for a total transaction of $67,518.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 43,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,165,214. This trade represents a 0.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,192 shares of company stock worth $407,712. 8.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPG shares. Mizuho set a $192.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Friday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Barclays reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $188.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $205.00 price target on Simon Property Group in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.93.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 0.6%

SPG opened at $203.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.39. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $136.34 and a one year high of $205.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $190.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.99.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 124.12% and a net margin of 72.71%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.68 EPS. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.000-13.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 62.06%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE: SPG) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties. Its core business activities include acquisition, development, leasing and property management of regional malls, outlet centers and mixed‑use retail destinations. The company operates retail brands that include high‑profile regional shopping centers and the Premium Outlets platform, and it provides services such as tenant leasing, marketing, property operations and capital projects to optimize asset performance.

Simon’s portfolio spans a broad mix of enclosed malls, open‑air centers, outlet properties and mixed‑use developments, and the company pursues redevelopment and repositioning to adapt properties to changing consumer and retail trends.

Featured Articles

