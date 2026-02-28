TD Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX

TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.07% of L3Harris Technologies worth $39,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,173,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $407,000. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 21.8% during the third quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 25.9% during the third quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $364.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.20. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $195.72 and a fifty-two week high of $369.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 10.43%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 56.27%.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, insider Samir Mehta sold 4,840 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.85, for a total transaction of $1,640,034.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,004,636.60. This trade represents a 45.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $389.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded L3Harris Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Truist Financial set a $364.00 price target on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.57.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) is an American aerospace and defense company formed in 2019 through the combination of L3 Technologies and Harris Corporation. Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, the company designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of technology solutions for government and commercial customers, with a particular emphasis on defense, intelligence and public safety applications.

The company’s offerings span communications systems, avionics, electronic warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) sensors, space systems and mission integration.

