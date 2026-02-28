TD Asset Management Inc Lowers Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,042 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 4,820 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.05% of Coinbase Global worth $45,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COIN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,216,793 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $8,847,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007,930 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 46.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,559,513 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,940,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,146 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth $1,044,354,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 53.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,455,916 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $510,284,000 after buying an additional 504,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 14.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,136,620 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $398,374,000 after buying an additional 145,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.
Coinbase Global Trading Down 2.9%
NASDAQ COIN opened at $175.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a PE ratio of 40.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 3.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $206.50 and its 200 day moving average is $273.65. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.36 and a twelve month high of $444.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Coinbase Global News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Coinbase Global this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Coinbase launched U.S. stock and ETF trading as part of its “Everything Exchange” push, expanding product scope and offering 24/5 equities access — a strategic move to reduce dependence on crypto-only revenue. Coinbase Expands Into Stocks — Yahoo
- Positive Sentiment: Apex Fintech Solutions will power the stock-trading infrastructure for Coinbase’s Everything Exchange, supporting the operational rollout and scaling of equities trading. Apex Fintech Powers Coinbase Infrastructure — MarketWatch
- Positive Sentiment: Institutional interest: Aristotle Funds’ Core Equity Fund added COIN, signaling professional investor conviction in Coinbase’s growth trajectory beyond spot crypto trading. Aristotle Adds Coinbase — InsiderMonkey
- Neutral Sentiment: Zacks published coverage pieces comparing Coinbase to Nasdaq and flagging investor interest; useful context but not a direct catalyst. Coinbase vs Nasdaq — Zacks
- Neutral Sentiment: Coinbase will participate in the Morgan Stanley TMT conference — visibility with institutional investors but not an immediate earnings driver. Morgan Stanley Conference — TMCNet
- Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest report in the public feed shows anomalous/zero data for Feb — appears to be a data artifact and not actionable.
- Negative Sentiment: Crypto spot volumes have fallen to 2024 lows, reducing fee-generating trading activity that drives much of Coinbase’s near-term revenue. This market-wide liquidity decline pressures top-line results. Bitcoin Spot Volumes Sink — NewsBTC
- Negative Sentiment: President Capital trimmed its price target sharply (from $472 to $236), signaling reduced near-term upside in street models despite keeping a Buy rating — contributes to downward pressure on sentiment. Price Target Cut — MarketScreener
- Negative Sentiment: Recent quarterly results missed estimates (Q4 revenue and EPS below consensus), highlighting revenue sensitivity to crypto volumes and keeping analysts cautious. Earnings Miss — MarketBeat
Insider Activity at Coinbase Global
In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 4,125 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $1,130,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 364,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.95, for a total value of $56,494,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 402,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,315,466.75. This represents a 47.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 513,775 shares of company stock valued at $95,046,092 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.56% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently issued reports on COIN. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group set a $264.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, B. Riley Financial increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $185.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.67.
Coinbase Global Company Profile
Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.
Coinbase’s product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.
