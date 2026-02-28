TD Asset Management Inc Buys 1,433,603 Shares of New Gold Inc. $NGD

TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Free Report) by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,667,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,433,603 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.59% of New Gold worth $33,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NGD. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of New Gold by 91.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,792,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 854,586 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in New Gold by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 80,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in New Gold by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,448,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,923,000 after buying an additional 2,760,692 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 4.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 951,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after buying an additional 40,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 80.4% during the second quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 108,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 48,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

Get New Gold alerts:

New Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NGD opened at $13.42 on Friday. New Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $13.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.24 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NGD shares. Zacks Research raised shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. TD Securities upgraded New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on New Gold to $12.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on New Gold

New Gold Profile

(Free Report)

New Gold Inc is a Canadian-based intermediate precious metals producer focused on the exploration, development and operation of gold and copper mining assets. The company was formed in 2008 through the merger of two exploration firms and has since grown into a multi-asset mining platform. Headquartered in Toronto, New Gold emphasizes a disciplined approach to capital allocation and operational execution, with a commitment to environmental stewardship and strong community relations.

New Gold’s principal producing assets include the New Afton Mine in British Columbia and the Rainy River Mine in northwestern Ontario.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.