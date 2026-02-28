TD Asset Management Inc Acquires 140,125 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 8,779.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,125 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $34,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.0% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,117.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 36,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,872,000 after buying an additional 33,655 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, First American Trust FSB bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $395,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.7%

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $261.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $171.73 and a 52 week high of $271.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $260.18 and a 200 day moving average of $248.13.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

