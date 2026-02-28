TD Asset Management Inc Acquires 11,149 Shares of Welltower Inc. $WELL

TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 239,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,149 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Welltower were worth $42,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 0.6% in the third quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 9,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of Welltower by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $207.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market cap of $144.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.31 and its 200-day moving average is $184.40. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $130.29 and a one year high of $216.43.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 8.64%.The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.090-6.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 211.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on WELL shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $182.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Welltower from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Welltower from $204.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Welltower from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.79.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower’s assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company’s property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

