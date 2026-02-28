T. Rowe Price Intermediate Municipal Income ETF (NASDAQ:TAXE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

T. Rowe Price Intermediate Municipal Income ETF (NASDAQ:TAXE – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 22,403 shares, a drop of 42.1% from the January 29th total of 38,722 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,414 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 18,414 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

T. Rowe Price Intermediate Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TAXE stock opened at $52.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.06. T. Rowe Price Intermediate Municipal Income ETF has a twelve month low of $48.64 and a twelve month high of $52.03.

T. Rowe Price Intermediate Municipal Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were given a $0.1582 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 24th.

Institutional Trading of T. Rowe Price Intermediate Municipal Income ETF

T. Rowe Price Intermediate Municipal Income ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TAXE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Intermediate Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,577,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Intermediate Municipal Income ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 159,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,147,000 after purchasing an additional 24,475 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Intermediate Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Intermediate Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Intermediate Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000.

The T. Rowe Price Intermediate Municipal Income ETF (TAXE) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 26.49m in AUM and 102 holdings. TAXE is actively managed, seeking the highest level of income by targeting municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes TAXE was launched on Jul 9, 2024 and is issued by T. Rowe Price.

