SUPRA (SUPRA) Price Reaches $0.0004

SUPRA (SUPRA) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. One SUPRA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. SUPRA has a market cap of $10.60 million and $1.08 million worth of SUPRA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SUPRA has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,866.71 or 1.00054903 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63,953.33 or 0.99870626 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About SUPRA

SUPRA’s genesis date was November 27th, 2024. SUPRA’s total supply is 81,062,660,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,064,450,551 tokens. SUPRA’s official website is supra.com. SUPRA’s official message board is supra.com/academy. SUPRA’s official Twitter account is @supra_labs.

Buying and Selling SUPRA

According to CryptoCompare, “SUPRA (SUPRA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. SUPRA has a current supply of 81,061,315,965.16713 with 25,063,554,135.402267 in circulation. The last known price of SUPRA is 0.00044083 USD and is down -9.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $1,058,571.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://supra.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUPRA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUPRA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SUPRA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

