Suncor Energy Inc. $SU Shares Bought by Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 167.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 330,458 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 207,046 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $13,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SU. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 23,617 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 64.1% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 7,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Suncor Energy by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,083 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.15 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

SU opened at $56.50 on Friday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.79 and a 1-year high of $57.13. The stock has a market cap of $67.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 11.99%.The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

Suncor Energy Inc is a Canadian integrated energy company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. The company’s operations span the full oil and gas value chain, with principal activities in oil sands development and production, conventional exploration and production, refining, distribution and retail marketing of petroleum products. Suncor supplies crude, synthetic crude and refined fuels as well as related products and services to commercial and consumer markets.

Upstream, Suncor is a major developer and operator of oil sands projects in Alberta, using both mining and in situ technologies to produce bitumen and synthetic crude.

