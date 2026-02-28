Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Overweight” Rating

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $150.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $133.00.

SUI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.77.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sun Communities

Sun Communities Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of SUI traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,437,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,456. The firm has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.49. Sun Communities has a twelve month low of $109.22 and a twelve month high of $137.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 6.01.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Sun Communities had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 61.86%.The company had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Sun Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sun Communities has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.030 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.240-1.320 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sun Communities will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 38.73%.

Insider Transactions at Sun Communities

In other news, Director Gary A. Shiffman sold 156,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total value of $19,378,768.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sun Communities

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in Sun Communities by 1,226.7% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Sun Communities by 164.4% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

(Get Free Report)

Sun Communities, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle (RV) resorts and marinas. The company’s portfolio spans more than 500 manufactured housing communities and over 160 RV resorts, offering affordable, long-term housing as well as short-stay recreational lodging. Through professional on-site management and amenity-rich community designs, Sun Communities serves a diverse customer base that includes retirees, workforce families and vacationers.

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, Sun Communities has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest operators in its sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.