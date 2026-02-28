Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Subsea 7 SA (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.82 and last traded at $27.82, with a volume of 3497 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.58.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SUBCY shares. Zacks Research lowered Subsea 7 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a report on Friday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Subsea 7 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.09. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.13.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Subsea 7 had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 9.55%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Subsea 7 SA will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Subsea 7 SA is a global engineering, construction and services contractor serving the offshore energy industry. The company specializes in complex subsea infrastructure projects, offering pipeline and riser installation, umbilical and flowline deployment, and subsea tie-ins. Its fleet of specialized vessels, diving systems and remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) supports installation, inspection, maintenance and repair activities across the life cycle of offshore oil, gas and renewable energy fields.

With roots tracing back to the merger of Subsea 7 Inc and Acergy SA in 2011, Subsea 7 has built a broad international footprint.

