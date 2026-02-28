Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (STRW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on March 31st

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th.

Strawberry Fields REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 107.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Strawberry Fields REIT to earn $1.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.4%.

Get Strawberry Fields REIT alerts:

Strawberry Fields REIT Price Performance

STRW stock opened at $12.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.94 million, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.36. Strawberry Fields REIT has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.39.

Strawberry Fields REIT Company Profile

Strawberry Fields REIT ( NYSEAMERICAN:STRW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). Strawberry Fields REIT had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 4.89%.The business had revenue of $40.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Strawberry Fields REIT will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc, is a self-administered real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing and certain other healthcare-related properties. The Company's portfolio includes 109 healthcare facilities with an aggregate of 12,449 bed, located throughout the states of Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. The 109 healthcare facilities comprise 99 skilled nursing facilities, eight assisted living facilities, and two long-term acute care hospitals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Strawberry Fields REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strawberry Fields REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.