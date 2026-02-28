Stifel Nicolaus Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Stock

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $77.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $127.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $65.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.31 and its 200-day moving average is $63.00. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a one year low of $44.58 and a one year high of $86.33.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.14. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 11.21% and a negative net margin of 6.12%.The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.050-7.800 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 627.8% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS beat and encouraging margins: VAC reported $1.86 EPS vs. $1.72 consensus and highlighted strong EBITDA performance, which helped trigger an initial rally after results. Marriott Vacations Q4 Earnings Top Estimates

Q4 EPS beat and encouraging margins: VAC reported $1.86 EPS vs. $1.72 consensus and highlighted strong EBITDA performance, which helped trigger an initial rally after results. Positive Sentiment: Raised FY‑2026 outlook: management set EPS guidance of $7.05–$7.80 (above Street consensus ~6.83) and targets $755M–$780M adjusted EBITDA for 2026, signaling operational improvement under new leadership. That guidance is a key bullish driver. Marriott Vacations targets $755M–$780M adjusted EBITDA in 2026

Raised FY‑2026 outlook: management set EPS guidance of $7.05–$7.80 (above Street consensus ~6.83) and targets $755M–$780M adjusted EBITDA for 2026, signaling operational improvement under new leadership. That guidance is a key bullish driver. Positive Sentiment: Bullish analyst and aftermarket commentary: some analysts and investors (e.g., Seeking Alpha write-ups) view the quarter and new strategy as a bottoming process — citing valuation, free cash flow potential and a ~5.7% dividend yield — supporting a longer‑term buy case. Marriott Vacations Q4 Review

Bullish analyst and aftermarket commentary: some analysts and investors (e.g., Seeking Alpha write-ups) view the quarter and new strategy as a bottoming process — citing valuation, free cash flow potential and a ~5.7% dividend yield — supporting a longer‑term buy case. Neutral Sentiment: Short interest fell meaningfully in February (≈14.4% decline), reducing some short-squeeze risk but also reflecting shifting sentiment among bearish holders; impact on price is mixed. (No direct article link available)

Short interest fell meaningfully in February (≈14.4% decline), reducing some short-squeeze risk but also reflecting shifting sentiment among bearish holders; impact on price is mixed. (No direct article link available) Negative Sentiment: Conflicting analyst signals — Wells Fargo raised its target to $58 but kept an “underweight” call (implying downside), while Stifel raised its target to $85 with a “buy” — creates crosscurrents and may encourage profit-taking and volatility. Analyst price target changes

Conflicting analyst signals — Wells Fargo raised its target to $58 but kept an “underweight” call (implying downside), while Stifel raised its target to $85 with a “buy” — creates crosscurrents and may encourage profit-taking and volatility. Negative Sentiment: Investor lawsuit probe: Pomerantz LLP announced an investigation into Marriott Vacations, which introduces legal/looser sentiment risk and likely pressured sentiment today. Pomerantz investigation

Investor lawsuit probe: Pomerantz LLP announced an investigation into Marriott Vacations, which introduces legal/looser sentiment risk and likely pressured sentiment today. Negative Sentiment: Top‑line softness and contract sales slip: revenues slightly missed estimates and contract sales declined year‑over‑year, underscoring execution challenges despite the EPS beat and making some investors cautious. Q4 losses and strategic refocus

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, headquartered in Orlando, Florida, specializes in the development, marketing and management of vacation ownership resorts and related products. Originally launched as a division of Marriott International in 1984, the company became a separate publicly traded entity in 2011. Since then, it has expanded its offerings through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions, establishing itself as a leading provider in the global timeshare industry.

The company’s core business activities include selling vacation ownership interests, managing a growing portfolio of branded resorts and operating a loyalty program that allows members to exchange or use points at affiliated properties.

