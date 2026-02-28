STASIS EURO (EURS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $259.43

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. One STASIS EURO token can now be bought for approximately $1.26 or 0.00001934 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, STASIS EURO has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. STASIS EURO has a total market capitalization of $156.35 million and approximately $259.43 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURO Profile

STASIS EURO launched on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet.

STASIS EURO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta’s law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

