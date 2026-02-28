St. Joe Company (The) $JOE Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in St. Joe Company (The) (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,959,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,877 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.32% of St. Joe worth $294,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of St. Joe by 155.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 2,265.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in St. Joe by 31.8% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in St. Joe by 21.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting St. Joe

Here are the key news stories impacting St. Joe this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company reported solid Q4 and full‑year 2025 results (Q4 EPS $0.52; Q4 revenue $128.9M) and management flagged strong earnings growth for the year, which supports the rally. TipRanks: St. Joe Company Delivers Strong 2025 Earnings Growth

Company reported solid Q4 and full‑year 2025 results (Q4 EPS $0.52; Q4 revenue $128.9M) and management flagged strong earnings growth for the year, which supports the rally. Positive Sentiment: Earnings call transcripts provide management commentary on performance and outlook that reassured investors; transcripts are available for review (useful for assessing forward commentary on development, land sales and cash flow). Yahoo Finance: JOE Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript Seeking Alpha: JOE Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Earnings call transcripts provide management commentary on performance and outlook that reassured investors; transcripts are available for review (useful for assessing forward commentary on development, land sales and cash flow). Positive Sentiment: Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share (ex‑dividend date March 9; payable March 26), adding modest income support and signaling confidence in cash flow.

Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share (ex‑dividend date March 9; payable March 26), adding modest income support and signaling confidence in cash flow. Neutral Sentiment: Trading activity is elevated versus average volume and the share price is trading near its 52‑week high, which can amplify intraday moves but doesn’t change fundamentals.

Trading activity is elevated versus average volume and the share price is trading near its 52‑week high, which can amplify intraday moves but doesn’t change fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Key balance-sheet and valuation metrics: market cap ~$4.17B, P/E ~36.1, debt/equity ~0.75, current/quick ratios ~2.25 — useful context for investors assessing risk/valuation.

Key balance-sheet and valuation metrics: market cap ~$4.17B, P/E ~36.1, debt/equity ~0.75, current/quick ratios ~2.25 — useful context for investors assessing risk/valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Several local/community items referencing “St. Joe” (sports, municipal planning, dispensary news) appeared in the feed but are unrelated to The St. Joe Company’s public business and are unlikely to affect the stock. Examples: community planning “Imagine St. Joseph 2040,” local sports coverage, and a cannabis dispensary story. Imagine St. Joseph 2040 St. Joseph Moving Toward Opening Cannabis Dispensary

Several local/community items referencing “St. Joe” (sports, municipal planning, dispensary news) appeared in the feed but are unrelated to The St. Joe Company’s public business and are unlikely to affect the stock. Examples: community planning “Imagine St. Joseph 2040,” local sports coverage, and a cannabis dispensary story. Negative Sentiment: Valuation is relatively rich (P/E ~36) which could limit upside if growth or land‑sale cadence slows; investors should watch guidance and land-sale/lot-closing cadence for signs of sustainability.

St. Joe Price Performance

Shares of JOE opened at $72.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. St. Joe Company has a twelve month low of $40.19 and a twelve month high of $72.60.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $128.89 million for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 15.35%.

St. Joe Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Insider Activity at St. Joe

In related news, major shareholder Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total value of $71,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,135,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,153,822,717.24. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 189,500 shares of company stock valued at $12,276,077 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JOE. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of St. Joe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of St. Joe in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

About St. Joe

The St. Joe Company (NYSE: JOE) is a leading real estate development and asset management firm focused on Northwest Florida. Headquartered in Jacksonville, the company owns and manages approximately 171,000 acres of land across Bay, Gulf, Franklin and Walton counties. St. Joe’s core businesses include residential community development, commercial real estate, and hospitality, with an emphasis on master-planned neighborhoods, office and retail campuses, resort hotels and mixed-use town centers.

Founded in 1936 as a paper manufacturing company, St.

