SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,889 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,902 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.15% of SS&C Technologies worth $33,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 1,890.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $75.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.00 and a 1-year high of $91.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.46 and a 200-day moving average of $84.57.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 12.70%.SS&C Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. SS&C Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.620-1.680 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.700-7.020 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 34.18%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SSNC shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

SS&C Technologies is a global provider of software and services for the financial services industry, offering technology and outsourcing solutions that support investment managers, asset servicing firms, insurance companies, private equity and real estate managers, hedge funds, wealth managers and other financial institutions. The company’s offerings span front-, middle- and back-office functionality, enabling clients to automate trading, portfolio accounting, reconciliation, performance measurement, risk and compliance, and client reporting.

SS&C delivers its capabilities through a mix of licensed software, cloud-based SaaS platforms and managed services.

