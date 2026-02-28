SS Innovations International (NASDAQ:SSII) Trading Down 8.9% – Should You Sell?

SS Innovations International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSII – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 8.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.51 and last traded at $4.60. 62,942 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 110,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of SS Innovations International in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

SS Innovations International Trading Up 0.2%

The stock has a market capitalization of $925.14 million and a P/E ratio of -95.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.17.

SS Innovations International (NASDAQ:SSII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. SS Innovations International had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 32.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSII. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SS Innovations International in the third quarter worth $56,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SS Innovations International during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS Innovations International in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new stake in SS Innovations International in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in SS Innovations International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000.

AVRA Medical Robotics, Inc develops and manufactures medical surgical devices. The company has a research agreement with the University of Central Florida to develop navigation and control technologies with applications in medical robotics. The company was formerly known as AVRA Surgical Microsystems, Inc and changed its name to AVRA Medical Robotics, Inc in November 2015. AVRA Medical Robotics, Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

