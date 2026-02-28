Sprott Inc. (SII) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on March 17th

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd.

Sprott has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Sprott has a payout ratio of 67.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE SII traded down $2.47 on Friday, hitting $162.31. 269,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,269. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 62.43 and a beta of 1.02. Sprott has a 1-year low of $39.33 and a 1-year high of $167.47.

Sprott ( NYSE:SII Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.58. Sprott had a net margin of 23.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $61.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.12 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SII shares. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sprott in a report on Friday, February 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Sprott from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Sprott in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

Sprott Inc is a Toronto‐based alternative asset manager specializing in precious metals, real assets and related investment vehicles. Founded in 1981 by Eric Sprott, the firm has built a reputation for offering physically backed bullion trusts, exchange‐traded funds (ETFs), mutual funds and private managed accounts that provide exposure to gold, silver, platinum and other hard assets. Sprott’s product lineup also includes royalty and streaming strategies, which grant investors long‐term participation in mining project cash flows without direct operational risk.

In addition to its flagship physical bullion trusts, Sprott offers actively managed equity portfolios that focus on companies engaged in the exploration, development and production of precious metals.

