SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF $SLYG Position Boosted by Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,760 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $3,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $203,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,158,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,566,000 after purchasing an additional 16,282 shares during the period. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000.

SLYG opened at $101.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.91. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.62 and a fifty-two week high of $103.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the S&P SmallCap 600 Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

