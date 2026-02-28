SPDR Bridgewater All Weather ETF (NASDAQ:ALLW) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

SPDR Bridgewater All Weather ETF (NASDAQ:ALLW – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.01 and last traded at $29.92, with a volume of 1005795 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.76.
SPDR Bridgewater All Weather ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.30. The company has a market capitalization of $836.39 million, a P/E ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.85.
SPDR Bridgewater All Weather ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $1.2849 per share. This represents a yield of 464.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
SPDR Bridgewater All Weather ETF Company Profile
The SPDR Bridgewater All Weather ETF (ALLW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund utilizes Bridgewaters All Weather strategy, diversifying across asset classes to manage risk and optimize returns in varying market conditions. The fund aims for long-term capital growth ALLW was launched on Mar 5, 2025 and is issued by State Street.
Featured Stories
