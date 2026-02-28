SPDR Bridgewater All Weather ETF (NASDAQ:ALLW) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

SPDR Bridgewater All Weather ETF (NASDAQ:ALLW – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.01 and last traded at $29.92, with a volume of 1005795 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.76.

SPDR Bridgewater All Weather ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.30. The company has a market capitalization of $836.39 million, a P/E ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.85.

SPDR Bridgewater All Weather ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $1.2849 per share. This represents a yield of 464.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SPDR Bridgewater All Weather ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bridgewater All Weather ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Breakwater Investment Management acquired a new position in SPDR Bridgewater All Weather ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bridgewater All Weather ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bridgewater All Weather ETF by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bridgewater All Weather ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000.

The SPDR Bridgewater All Weather ETF (ALLW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund utilizes Bridgewaters All Weather strategy, diversifying across asset classes to manage risk and optimize returns in varying market conditions. The fund aims for long-term capital growth ALLW was launched on Mar 5, 2025 and is issued by State Street.

