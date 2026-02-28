Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Southwest Gas Corporation (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $88.78 and last traded at $88.50, with a volume of 864269 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho set a $96.00 target price on Southwest Gas in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.40.

Southwest Gas Stock Down 0.2%

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.91.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $480.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.01 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 14.77%.Southwest Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Southwest Gas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.170-4.320 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Southwest Gas Corporation will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwest Gas

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 224,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,599,000 after buying an additional 52,573 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 6.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 175,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,025,000 after acquiring an additional 10,150 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 547.9% in the third quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 23,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 19,720 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 930,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,911,000 after purchasing an additional 226,231 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 763,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,783,000 after purchasing an additional 14,875 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Corporation (NYSE: SWX) is a publicly traded natural gas utility that provides regulated gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial and electric generation customers. The company’s core activities include the transportation, distribution and sale of natural gas through an extensive network of pipelines, service lines and metering facilities. Southwest Gas also offers related services such as system maintenance, pipeline safety inspections, emergency response and line extensions to support customer growth and ensure reliable gas delivery.

Founded in 1931 in southern Nevada, Southwest Gas has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the nation’s larger natural gas utilities by customer count.

