Sony Corporation $SONY Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,246,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 296,915 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Sony were worth $35,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Sony by 422.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 16,094 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sony by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 178,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 37,677 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sony by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Sony during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sony during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony alerts:

Sony Stock Up 2.1%

NYSE:SONY opened at $23.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.37, a PEG ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Sony Corporation has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $30.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on SONY. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Sony from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Nomura raised Sony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Wolfe Research raised Sony from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of Sony in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Sony from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Sony

Sony News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Sony this week:

About Sony

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation (NYSE: SONY) is a Japanese multinational conglomerate headquartered in Minato, Tokyo. Founded in 1946 by Masaru Ibuka and Akio Morita, Sony has grown from an electronics maker into a diversified global company with operations spanning consumer electronics, entertainment, gaming, semiconductors and financial services. The company’s shares trade in Japan and its American Depositary Receipts trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker SONY.

Sony’s primary businesses include Electronics Products & Solutions, which covers televisions, audio equipment, digital cameras and professional broadcast systems; Game & Network Services, anchored by the PlayStation platform, consoles, software and online services; Music and Pictures, through Sony Music Entertainment and Sony Pictures Entertainment, producing, distributing and licensing recorded music, film and television content; Imaging & Sensing Solutions, which develops CMOS image sensors and other semiconductor components; and Financial Services, offering life insurance, banking and other financial products in Japan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.