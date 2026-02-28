Sony Corporation $SONY Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,246,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 296,915 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Sony were worth $35,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Sony by 422.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 16,094 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sony by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 178,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 37,677 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sony by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Sony during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sony during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.
Sony Stock Up 2.1%
NYSE:SONY opened at $23.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.37, a PEG ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Sony Corporation has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $30.34.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Analysis on Sony
Sony News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Sony this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Sony promoting AI-driven music-detection tools that could strengthen licensing, royalty tracking and services revenue long-term. Sony’s blueprint for AI music detection tech is promising
- Positive Sentiment: Sony won a competitive bid for Brie Larson’s new feature (SKELETONS), expanding its film slate and potential box-office/IP upside. Sony Wins Bidding War for Brie Larson’s New Creature Feature
- Positive Sentiment: Sony plans a reboot of its live-action Spider-Man universe with a new cast — signals continued investment in high-value IP and future theatrical/streaming revenue. Sony Plans to ‘Reboot’ Live-Action SPIDER-MAN Universe
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage of Sony consumer products (reviewed Inzone KBD H75 keyboard) and discounted earbuds highlights steady product interest but is unlikely to move results materially. Sony Inzone KBD H75 Keyboard Review
- Neutral Sentiment: MSN article on Sony wireless earbuds being on sale is consumer-focused noise — positive for short-term retail interest but not company-level drivers. These Sony wireless earbuds make it easier to escape into your music
- Neutral Sentiment: Features on Sony’s photography awards and nostalgic pieces (CD player story) are brand-boosting but unlikely to affect near-term earnings. 22 Beautiful Winning Images From Sony World Photography Awards 2026 I’ve had my Sony CD player since I was a kid
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple outlets report Sony may be reversing course on its PC port strategy and prioritizing PS5 exclusivity again — this could reduce incremental PC revenue and digital distribution reach for major titles. If You Want to Play Wolverine, You Probably Have to Buy a PS5
- Negative Sentiment: Report that Sony “backtracking” on PC ports (PushSquare) underscores strategy uncertainty in PlayStation’s software monetization path. Rumour: Sony Backtracking on PC Strategy
- Negative Sentiment: Additional gaming press pieces (AndroidHeadlines, Dexerto) echo the same theme — repeated reports increase the risk that Sony’s software revenue growth could be more console-dependent than previously expected. Sony could end up reverting its PlayStation PC port strategy Sony reportedly “backing away” from PC ports
- Negative Sentiment: Rumors about exclusives appearing on other consoles/platforms (e.g., Switch 2 coverage) add noise around Sony’s exclusivity strategy and future monetization. Sony Reportedly Got a 2022 PlayStation Exclusive Running on Switch 2
About Sony
Sony Group Corporation (NYSE: SONY) is a Japanese multinational conglomerate headquartered in Minato, Tokyo. Founded in 1946 by Masaru Ibuka and Akio Morita, Sony has grown from an electronics maker into a diversified global company with operations spanning consumer electronics, entertainment, gaming, semiconductors and financial services. The company’s shares trade in Japan and its American Depositary Receipts trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker SONY.
Sony’s primary businesses include Electronics Products & Solutions, which covers televisions, audio equipment, digital cameras and professional broadcast systems; Game & Network Services, anchored by the PlayStation platform, consoles, software and online services; Music and Pictures, through Sony Music Entertainment and Sony Pictures Entertainment, producing, distributing and licensing recorded music, film and television content; Imaging & Sensing Solutions, which develops CMOS image sensors and other semiconductor components; and Financial Services, offering life insurance, banking and other financial products in Japan.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sony
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
- Read this or regret it forever
- Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.