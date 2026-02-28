SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI is Quantbot Technologies LP’s Largest Position

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,100,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311,109 shares during the period. SoFi Technologies makes up approximately 0.8% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.09% of SoFi Technologies worth $29,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the third quarter worth $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 840.3% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SOFI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. UBS Group set a $24.50 price target on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.50 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.34.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock opened at $17.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.02. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $32.73. The company has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 46.74 and a beta of 2.13.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.75 million. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The business’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. SoFi Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.120- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 91,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $2,446,537.68. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 794,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,168,090.72. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eric Schuppenhauer purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $99,650.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 228,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,559,346.24. This trade represents a 2.23% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 214,753 shares of company stock worth $5,045,087. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting SoFi Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting SoFi Technologies this week:

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company’s core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

Featured Stories

