SOBR Safe, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) Short Interest Down 65.7% in February

SOBR Safe, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 25,511 shares, a decrease of 65.7% from the January 29th total of 74,367 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 225,559 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company's stock are sold short.

SOBR Safe Stock Down 10.3%

Shares of SOBR stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. SOBR Safe has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $9.60. The company has a market cap of $1.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of SOBR Safe in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SOBR Safe stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SOBR Safe, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 1.04% of SOBR Safe at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

SOBR Safe Company Profile

SOBR Safe, Inc (NASDAQ: SOBR) is a technology company specializing in the development and commercialization of cognitive impairment monitoring solutions. The company’s flagship offerings consist of handheld breath alcohol screening devices and integrated cognitive assessment tools designed to detect impairment in real time. SOBR Safe’s product line pairs portable breathalyzers with proprietary software that captures, records and analyzes impairment data to help organizations maintain safety and compliance standards.

Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, SOBR Safe has focused on research and development of non-invasive impairment detection technology.

