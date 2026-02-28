Smead Capital Management Inc. Sells 46,056 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Smead Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 601,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,056 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 3.7% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Smead Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $189,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 2,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total value of $904,901.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 26,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,241.84. This represents a 9.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.80, for a total value of $1,064,771.20. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 65,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,442,418.40. This trade represents a 4.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,596 shares of company stock worth $22,067,932. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 2.3%

JPM opened at $299.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $202.16 and a one year high of $337.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $313.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.37.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 20.35%.The business had revenue of $45.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 29.99%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. HSBC set a $319.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $331.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $386.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.55.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

