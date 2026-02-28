SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB) Receives $52.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, sixteen have issued a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.3842.

Several research analysts have commented on SLB shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on SLB from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. TD Cowen raised their price target on SLB from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Evercore set a $54.00 price objective on shares of SLB and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Argus upgraded shares of SLB to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of SLB from $47.60 to $52.30 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th.

Shares of SLB opened at $51.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. SLB has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $52.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.70 and a 200 day moving average of $39.45.

SLB (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. SLB had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that SLB will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is an increase from SLB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 11th. SLB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.79%.

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 13,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $659,419.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 22,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,627.90. The trade was a 37.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $2,982,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 140,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,987,919.40. The trade was a 29.91% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 156,902 shares of company stock worth $7,796,666. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SLB by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,455,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,156,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,999 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in SLB by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,417,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,263,998,000 after buying an additional 799,218 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SLB by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,006,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,072,844,000 after buying an additional 1,458,650 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SLB by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,095,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,423,716,000 after buying an additional 482,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SLB by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,840,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,292,993,000 after buying an additional 510,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

SLB (NYSE: SLB), historically known as Schlumberger, is a leading global provider of technology, integrated project management and information solutions for the energy industry. Founded by Conrad and Marcel Schlumberger in 1926, the company develops and supplies products and services used across the exploration, drilling, completion and production phases of oil and gas development. Its offerings are intended to help operators characterize reservoirs, drill and complete wells, optimize production and manage field operations throughout the asset lifecycle.

SLB’s product and service portfolio spans reservoir characterization and well testing, wireline and logging services, directional drilling and drilling tools, well construction and completion technologies, production systems, and subsea equipment.

