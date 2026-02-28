Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 110.90 and last traded at GBX 109.90, with a volume of 3949155 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108.50.

SRE has been the topic of several research reports. Panmure Gordon upped their price objective on shares of Sirius Real Estate from GBX 125 to GBX 130 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Sirius Real Estate from GBX 133 to GBX 136 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Sirius Real Estate from GBX 115 to GBX 120 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 target price on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Sirius Real Estate currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 127.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.06, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 6.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 100.43 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 99.06. The stock has a market cap of £1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.18.

In other news, insider Andrew Coombs sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 101, for a total value of £252,500. Also, insider Chris Bowman bought 14,705 shares of Sirius Real Estate stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 102 per share, with a total value of £14,999.10. Insiders have bought a total of 88,233 shares of company stock valued at $8,999,766 in the last 90 days. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

