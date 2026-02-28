Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG Shares Sold by GSI Capital Advisors LLC

GSI Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,585 shares during the quarter. Simon Property Group makes up 4.5% of GSI Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. GSI Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $8,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Simon Property Group by 205.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in Simon Property Group by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SPG shares. Mizuho set a $192.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Friday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $205.00 target price on Simon Property Group in a report on Friday, January 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $188.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.93.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $186.00 per share, for a total transaction of $89,280.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 53,639 shares in the company, valued at $9,976,854. This trade represents a 0.90% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Larry C. Glasscock acquired 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $186.00 per share, for a total transaction of $67,518.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 43,899 shares in the company, valued at $8,165,214. This represents a 0.83% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,192 shares of company stock valued at $407,712. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE SPG opened at $203.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.39. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $136.34 and a one year high of $205.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $190.56 and its 200-day moving average is $183.99.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.02. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 72.71% and a return on equity of 124.12%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.000-13.250 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 62.06%.

Simon Property Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE: SPG) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties. Its core business activities include acquisition, development, leasing and property management of regional malls, outlet centers and mixed‑use retail destinations. The company operates retail brands that include high‑profile regional shopping centers and the Premium Outlets platform, and it provides services such as tenant leasing, marketing, property operations and capital projects to optimize asset performance.

Simon’s portfolio spans a broad mix of enclosed malls, open‑air centers, outlet properties and mixed‑use developments, and the company pursues redevelopment and repositioning to adapt properties to changing consumer and retail trends.

