Short Interest in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL) Expands By 199.6%

SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 13,298 shares, a growth of 199.6% from the January 29th total of 4,438 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,938 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GAL traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.81. 6,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,336. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.79 and a 200-day moving average of $49.75. SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The stock has a market cap of $288.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 46 Peaks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,454,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 537,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,383,000 after purchasing an additional 21,230 shares during the last quarter. Retireful LLC bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF in the third quarter worth $1,039,000. Bright Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Bright Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 178,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,752,000 after purchasing an additional 18,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 838.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 17,610 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (GAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund of funds that provides the majority of its returns from capital gains by investing across asset classes. GAL was launched on Apr 25, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

