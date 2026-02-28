Short Interest in Solarmax Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMXT) Decreases By 44.0%

Solarmax Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMXT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 589,807 shares, a decline of 44.0% from the January 29th total of 1,052,586 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 435,753 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 435,753 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Solarmax Technology in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.
Shares of Solarmax Technology stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.95. Solarmax Technology has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $38.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.50.
SolarMax Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated solar energy company in the United States and China. The company engages in the sale and installation of photovoltaic and battery backup systems; sale of LED systems; and identifying and procuring solar farm projects for resale to third parties, as well as provision of engineering, procuring, and construction services for solar farm projects. It serves residential, commercial, and government customers. SolarMax Technology, Inc was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Riverside, California.
