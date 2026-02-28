Short Interest in Solarmax Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMXT) Decreases By 44.0%

Solarmax Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMXT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 589,807 shares, a decline of 44.0% from the January 29th total of 1,052,586 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 435,753 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 435,753 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Solarmax Technology in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Solarmax Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Solarmax Technology

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solarmax Technology

Solarmax Technology Stock Up 0.5%

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Solarmax Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Solarmax Technology by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 329,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 41,353 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Solarmax Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Solarmax Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Solarmax Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000.

Shares of Solarmax Technology stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.95. Solarmax Technology has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $38.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.50.

About Solarmax Technology

(Get Free Report)

SolarMax Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated solar energy company in the United States and China. The company engages in the sale and installation of photovoltaic and battery backup systems; sale of LED systems; and identifying and procuring solar farm projects for resale to third parties, as well as provision of engineering, procuring, and construction services for solar farm projects. It serves residential, commercial, and government customers. SolarMax Technology, Inc was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Riverside, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Solarmax Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solarmax Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.