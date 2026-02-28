Short Interest in Nomura Global Listed Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:BILD) Rises By 94.9%

Nomura Global Listed Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:BILD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 115 shares, an increase of 94.9% from the January 29th total of 59 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,151 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,151 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Nomura Global Listed Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 0.6%

BILD stock opened at $31.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 million, a P/E ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.24. Nomura Global Listed Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $23.40 and a twelve month high of $31.79.

Nomura Global Listed Infrastructure ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th were given a $0.2026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nomura Global Listed Infrastructure ETF

Nomura Global Listed Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nomura Global Listed Infrastructure ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nomura Global Listed Infrastructure ETF ( NYSEARCA:BILD Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 4.71% of Nomura Global Listed Infrastructure ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

The Macquarie Global Listed Infrastructure ETF (BILD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund seeks total return through an actively managed portfolio of global-listed infrastructure companies screened for various sustainability criteria. BILD was launched on Nov 28, 2023 and is issued by Macquarie.

