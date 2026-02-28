Short Interest in Nomura Global Listed Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:BILD) Rises By 94.9%

Nomura Global Listed Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:BILDGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 115 shares, an increase of 94.9% from the January 29th total of 59 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,151 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,151 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Nomura Global Listed Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 0.6%

BILD stock opened at $31.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 million, a P/E ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.24. Nomura Global Listed Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $23.40 and a twelve month high of $31.79.

Nomura Global Listed Infrastructure ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th were given a $0.2026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nomura Global Listed Infrastructure ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nomura Global Listed Infrastructure ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nomura Global Listed Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:BILDFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 4.71% of Nomura Global Listed Infrastructure ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Nomura Global Listed Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The Macquarie Global Listed Infrastructure ETF (BILD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund seeks total return through an actively managed portfolio of global-listed infrastructure companies screened for various sustainability criteria. BILD was launched on Nov 28, 2023 and is issued by Macquarie.

Further Reading

