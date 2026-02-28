Short Interest in Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries S.A. (OTCMKTS:MOHCY) Declines By 42.9%

Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries S.A. (OTCMKTS:MOHCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 8 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the January 29th total of 14 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries Price Performance

Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries stock opened at $15.75 on Friday. Motor Oil has a 1-year low of $8.03 and a 1-year high of $16.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.69.

Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries Company Profile

Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries SA is a Greek refining and petroleum group established in 1970. The company operates one of the largest refining complexes in southeastern Europe, located in Agioi Theodoroi near Corinth. Over the years, it has expanded through investments in modern refining technologies and integrated operations to enhance efficiency and product quality. Controlled by the Vardinogiannis family, Motor Oil Hellas has grown into a key player in the regional energy sector.

The company’s core business covers crude oil refining and the production of a wide range of petroleum products, including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, fuel oil and petrochemical feedstocks.

