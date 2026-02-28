Short Interest in M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp. (NASDAQ:MBAV) Declines By 40.4%

M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp. (NASDAQ:MBAV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 32,579 shares, a decline of 40.4% from the January 29th total of 54,620 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,661 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 26,661 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition V in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, M3-Brigade Acquisition V currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

MBAV stock opened at $10.68 on Friday. M3-Brigade Acquisition V has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $13.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.61.

In other news, major shareholder Fitzgerald & Co. Cantor acquired 3,529,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $38,114,074.80. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 7,779,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,022,542. This trade represents a 83.02% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its position in M3-Brigade Acquisition V by 4,940.8% in the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 7,779,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,700,000 after buying an additional 7,625,527 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition V in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,193,000. Harraden Circle Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition V in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,818,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition V during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,943,000. Finally, Meteora Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition V by 163.5% during the 4th quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 3,889,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,251 shares during the period.

M3-Brigade Acquisition V is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) sponsored by M3 Inc, a global healthcare information and technology provider, and Brigade Capital Management, an investment management firm. The company is structured as a blank‐check vehicle listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker MBAV, with the objective of identifying and completing a business combination in the healthcare, life sciences or related sectors.

The company benefits from the operational expertise of M3’s digital health platform and real‐world data capabilities, combined with Brigade’s deep experience in credit and asset management.

