Short Interest in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) Expands By 234.9%

Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 25,077,095 shares, an increase of 234.9% from the January 29th total of 7,488,333 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,121,420 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lloyds Banking Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 2,671.6% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 5,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 115.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the period. 2.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group Trading Down 3.6%

LYG stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.54. 24,035,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,442,980. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.87. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $6.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.61 and a 200-day moving average of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Lloyds Banking Group Announces Dividend

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 24.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.134 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 447.0%. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LYG. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc is a UK-based banking and financial services company that provides a broad range of retail, commercial and insurance products. Its principal consumer-facing brands include Lloyds Bank, Halifax and Bank of Scotland, through which it offers current accounts, savings, mortgages, credit cards and personal loans. The group also delivers services to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and larger corporate clients, supplying business accounts, lending, payments and cash-management solutions.

In addition to core banking, Lloyds operates a significant wealth and insurance arm under the Scottish Widows brand, offering life insurance, pensions, investment and retirement planning products.

