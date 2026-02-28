Short Interest in Li Ning Co. (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Grows By 278.3%

Li Ning Co. (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,719 shares, an increase of 278.3% from the January 29th total of 983 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,445 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 7,445 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Li Ning Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LNNGY opened at $71.49 on Friday. Li Ning has a 1-year low of $42.13 and a 1-year high of $74.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research lowered shares of Li Ning from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About Li Ning

Li Ning Company Limited is a leading Chinese sportswear company engaged in the design, development, manufacturing and sale of athletic and lifestyle products. The company’s portfolio includes performance footwear, apparel and accessories tailored for running, basketball, training and other fitness activities. Li Ning distributes its products through an extensive network of concept stores, franchise outlets and e-commerce platforms across China and growing markets overseas.

Founded in 1990 by Li Ning, a decorated Olympic gymnast, the company quickly gained prominence in domestic and international markets.

