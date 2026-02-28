Short Interest in Innovator Equity Premium Income – Daily PutWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:SPUT) Decreases By 41.4%

Innovator Equity Premium Income – Daily PutWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:SPUT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,003 shares, a drop of 41.4% from the January 29th total of 5,123 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,183 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 3,183 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Innovator Equity Premium Income – Daily PutWrite ETF Stock Performance

SPUT stock opened at $27.15 on Friday. Innovator Equity Premium Income – Daily PutWrite ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $29.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.09.

Get Innovator Equity Premium Income - Daily PutWrite ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Innovator Equity Premium Income – Daily PutWrite ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Premium Income – Daily PutWrite ETF stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Premium Income – Daily PutWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:SPUT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.83% of Innovator Equity Premium Income – Daily PutWrite ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Innovator Equity Premium Income – Daily PutWrite ETF

The Innovator Daily PutWrite ETF (SPUT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively pursues exposure to US large-cap equities, while providing monthly income through a daily options put-writing strategy. SPUT was launched on Mar 14, 2025 and is issued by Innovator.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Equity Premium Income - Daily PutWrite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Equity Premium Income - Daily PutWrite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.