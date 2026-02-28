Short Interest in GraniteShares Platinum Trust (NYSEARCA:PLTM) Drops By 79.7%

GraniteShares Platinum Trust (NYSEARCA:PLTM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 182,327 shares, a decrease of 79.7% from the January 29th total of 898,976 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 984,339 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 984,339 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GraniteShares Platinum Trust

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in GraniteShares Platinum Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Platinum Trust during the third quarter worth $1,352,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GraniteShares Platinum Trust by 7.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,038 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares Platinum Trust in the second quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares Platinum Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000.

GraniteShares Platinum Trust Stock Up 3.7%

Shares of PLTM opened at $22.75 on Friday. GraniteShares Platinum Trust has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $27.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.27.

About GraniteShares Platinum Trust

The GraniteShares Platinum Trust (PLTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held platinum. PLTM was launched on Jan 22, 2018 and is managed by GraniteShares.

