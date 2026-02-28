Short Interest in Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) Grows By 263.7%

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 272,348 shares, an increase of 263.7% from the January 29th total of 74,880 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,291,022 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,291,022 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Evogene

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Evogene during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Evogene by 58.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 12,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Evogene by 169.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 36,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Evogene Stock Performance

Evogene stock opened at $0.88 on Friday. Evogene has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $2.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.14.

About Evogene

Evogene Ltd. is a biotechnology company specializing in the use of computational and predictive biology technologies to design and develop novel products for agriculture and human health. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Rehovot, Israel, the company has built a proprietary computational platform that integrates genomics, machine learning and data analytics to identify gene targets and biological traits. Evogene’s platform serves as the backbone for its research and development efforts, enabling the discovery of enhanced crop traits, microbial solutions and microbiome-based diagnostics and therapeutics.

In the agricultural sector, Evogene applies its platform to improve crop performance across a range of parameters, including yield enhancement, stress tolerance and resistance to pests and pathogens.

