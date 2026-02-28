Short Interest in Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS) Decreases By 39.9%

Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 11,642 shares, a decrease of 39.9% from the January 29th total of 19,377 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,767 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,767 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Equus Total Return in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

NYSE EQS opened at $1.35 on Friday. Equus Total Return has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $2.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.80. The stock has a market cap of $18.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.58.

Equus Total Return (NYSE:EQS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The investment management company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equus Total Return had a negative return on equity of 12.03% and a negative net margin of 1,081.99%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Equus Total Return stock. MSH Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,666 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. MSH Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Equus Total Return at the end of the most recent quarter.

Equus Total Return, Inc (NYSE:EQS) is a publicly registered, non-traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on acquiring, managing and repositioning income-producing commercial properties. The company seeks to generate long-term total returns through a combination of current income and capital appreciation by targeting corporate-leased office, industrial and retail assets with value-add potential. Equus Total Return operates with the flexibility to pursue core-plus and opportunistic investment strategies across multiple property types and markets.

The REIT’s portfolio spans major metropolitan regions across the United States, including dense urban markets along the East Coast, growth corridors in Texas and established industrial hubs in the Midwest and West Coast.

