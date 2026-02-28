Short Interest in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Declines By 39.5%

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 132,622 shares, a decrease of 39.5% from the January 29th total of 219,355 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,296 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 71,296 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Papamarkou Wellner Asset Management inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 5,221 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 306,202 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,670,000 after buying an additional 51,394 shares during the period. Finally, Apriem Advisors grew its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 24,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund alerts:

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE:DBL opened at $14.95 on Friday. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a twelve month low of $14.49 and a twelve month high of $16.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.35.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Dividend Announcement

About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.8%.

(Get Free Report)

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE: DBL) is a closed-end management investment company designed to seek high current income by investing across a broad spectrum of credit instruments. The fund pursues an opportunistic strategy, allocating capital to non-investment-grade debt obligations, leveraged loans, high-yield bonds, structured credit products and other credit-related securities. As part of its flexible mandate, the fund may employ derivatives and repurchase agreements to hedge risk, manage duration and enhance yield.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.