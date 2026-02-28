Short Interest in Asos Pls (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Grows By 112.4%

Asos Pls (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,804 shares, a growth of 112.4% from the January 29th total of 1,320 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 910 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 910 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Asos Pls Price Performance

ASOMY opened at $3.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Asos Pls has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $4.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average is $3.72.

Asos Pls Company Profile

ASOS PLS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) is an international online fashion retailer headquartered in London, United Kingdom. Since its founding in 2000 as AsSeenOnScreen, the company has focused on providing trend-driven clothing, footwear and accessories to a predominantly young adult audience. ASOS operates a direct-to-consumer e-commerce platform that features both its own in-house brands and a curated selection of third-party labels, with an emphasis on fast fashion and seasonal collections.

The company’s product offering spans womenswear, menswear, swimwear, activewear, shoes, bags, jewellery and beauty items.

