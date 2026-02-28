Short Interest in Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Declines By 53.5%

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 201,367 shares, a decline of 53.5% from the January 29th total of 433,258 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 918,651 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 918,651 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on NGLOY. Citigroup raised Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Get Anglo American alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Anglo American

Anglo American Price Performance

About Anglo American

NGLOY opened at $25.00 on Friday. Anglo American has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $26.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.65.

(Get Free Report)

Anglo American plc is a multinational mining company headquartered in London that explores for, mines, processes and markets a broad range of commodities. Its principal activities cover the extraction and processing of bulk and specialty metals and minerals, including copper, iron ore, platinum group metals (PGMs), diamonds, nickel and both metallurgical and thermal coal. Anglo American’s operations span the full value chain from greenfield exploration and mine development through to mineral processing, smelting, refining and the sale of mined products to industrial and consumer markets worldwide.

The company has a long history in the mining industry, having been established in the early 20th century and grown into one of the world’s major mining groups.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.