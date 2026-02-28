Short Interest in Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Decreases By 71.1%

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 180,197 shares, a decline of 71.1% from the January 29th total of 624,128 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,810 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 47.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 3,810 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 47.3 days.

ANNSF opened at $30.70 on Friday. Aena S.M.E. has a 12-month low of $15.78 and a 12-month high of $37.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.63.

Aena S.M.E. Company Profile

Aena S.M.E., SA is a Spanish airport management company responsible for the operation, maintenance and commercial development of a network of airports and heliports in Spain. As the concessionaire appointed by the Spanish government, the company provides a full range of airport services, including terminal operations, ground handling coordination, security oversight and retail and real estate management within its facilities. Through long‐term public‐private partnership agreements, Aena oversees critical infrastructure that supports both domestic and international air traffic.

Beyond its core operations in Spain, Aena has expanded its footprint through strategic investments and consultancy contracts in Europe and Latin America.

