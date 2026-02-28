Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FOUR. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $112.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 12th. Freedom Capital downgraded Shift4 Payments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $115.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.74.

Shift4 Payments Stock Down 9.0%

Shift4 Payments stock opened at $44.05 on Friday. Shift4 Payments has a twelve month low of $43.80 and a twelve month high of $108.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.04. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 38.24%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Shift4 Payments’s revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. Shift4 Payments has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.500-5.700 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shift4 Payments will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Shift4 Payments news, Director Nancy Disman sold 5,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $347,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 130,420 shares in the company, valued at $9,064,190. The trade was a 3.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Taylor Lauber sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $828,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 273,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,877,572. This represents a 4.20% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 25.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 410.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 100.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 148.1% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 282.2% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments is a U.S.-based provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, serving merchants across the hospitality, retail, e-commerce, gaming and lodging industries. The company’s platform enables businesses to accept in-store, online and mobile payments through a combination of point-of-sale hardware, payment gateway services and back-office software. By centralizing transaction processing and reporting, Shift4 aims to simplify payments, enhance security and streamline operations for its merchant customers.

The company’s core offerings include encrypted point-of-sale terminals, cloud-based payment gateways, and developer-friendly APIs for online and mobile checkouts.

