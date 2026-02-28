Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC Sells 14,795 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH

Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,795 shares during the quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 47.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 8,460 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 85,328.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 350,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,588,000 after purchasing an additional 349,847 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,974,000. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $662,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGSH opened at $59.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.78 and a 200 day moving average of $58.78. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $58.32 and a 52-week high of $59.01.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1854 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-3 Year Government Float Adjusted Index (the Index). This Index includes fixed-income securities issued by the United States Treasury (not including inflation-protected securities) and the United States Government agencies and instrumentalities, as well as corporate or dollar-denominated foreign debt guaranteed by the United States Government, all with maturities between 1 and 3 years.

Featured Stories

