Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Sekisui House Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 404,557 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 290% from the previous session’s volume of 103,827 shares.The stock last traded at $24.51 and had previously closed at $24.49.

Sekisui House Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.58. The company has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.43.

Get Sekisui House alerts:

Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 billion. Sekisui House had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 4.85%.

About Sekisui House

Sekisui House, Ltd. is a leading Japanese homebuilder founded in 1960 and headquartered in Osaka, Japan. The company specializes in the design, construction, and sale of residential properties, positioning itself at the forefront of the nation’s housing industry. Since its inception, Sekisui House has emphasized quality craftsmanship, innovative building methods, and sustainable design, building a reputation for reliable and long-lasting homes.

The company’s core business activities encompass the development of single-family homes, condominiums and rental housing, along with community and urban redevelopment projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sekisui House Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sekisui House and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.