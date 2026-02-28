SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by The Goldman Sachs Group

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
SEGRO PLC (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) is a leading real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of modern warehousing, light industrial and urban logistics properties. As a FTSE 100 company, SEGRO’s portfolio encompasses a broad range of distribution centres, last-mile facilities and multi-let industrial estates designed to support high-growth sectors such as e-commerce, retail and manufacturing.
The company traces its origins to the Slough Trading Company, established in 1920, and underwent a major rebranding in 2009 to become SEGRO, reflecting its pan-European ambitions.
