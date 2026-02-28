SEEK (ASX:SEK) Insider Purchases A$19,858.40 in Stock

SEEK Limited (ASX:SEK – Get Free Report) insider Rachael Powell bought 1,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$16.48 per share, for a total transaction of A$19,858.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 241.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.57.

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 168.0%. SEEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently -188.24%.

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of online employment marketplace services in Australia, South East Asia, Brazil, New Zealand, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through ANZ, SEEK Asia, Brazil Online, OCC, Platform support, Portfolio investments, and SEEK Growth Fund segments. The company offers Jora, an online employment marketplace; JobAdder, a talent acquisition suite that simplifies the hiring process for recruiter and corporate talent acquisition teams; and Certsy, a platform to securely verify and share work credentials, and to complete compliance checks.

