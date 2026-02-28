Scotiabank Cuts Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Price Target to $58.00

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a sector outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

EGO has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Eldorado Gold from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Eldorado Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EGO

Eldorado Gold Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock opened at $46.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.64. Eldorado Gold has a 52-week low of $13.30 and a 52-week high of $51.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $575.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.42 million. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 8.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eldorado Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eldorado Gold

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Eldorado Gold during the second quarter worth $32,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eldorado Gold

(Get Free Report)

Eldorado Gold Corporation is a Canada‐based gold producer engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of mineral properties. The company’s core focus is on gold, silver and select base metals, with an emphasis on advancing projects through feasibility and into production. Eldorado Gold maintains a diversified portfolio of both producing mines and advanced‐stage development projects.

Operationally, Eldorado Gold manages multiple gold mining operations across Turkey, Canada and Greece.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.