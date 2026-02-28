Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC) Stock Price Down 15.1% – Time to Sell?

Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 15.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.54 and last traded at $7.7540. 6,092,109 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 6,486,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.13.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat expectations: SOC reported EPS of ($0.39) vs. consensus ($0.58), a surprise to the upside that likely supported the stock. View the company press release. Read More.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SOC. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sable Offshore in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sable Offshore in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sable Offshore in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sable Offshore in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sable Offshore in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.25.

Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.19. On average, research analysts predict that Sable Offshore Corp. will post -6.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Sable Offshore in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Sable Offshore by 1,262.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Sable Offshore during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its position in Sable Offshore by 263.2% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sable Offshore by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. 26.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC) is an independent upstream oil and natural gas company specializing in offshore hydrocarbon exploration and production. The company identifies and secures exploration and development rights, conducts detailed seismic interpretation, and advances offshore prospects through appraisal and development phases. Its focus on the offshore environment drives investments in specialized drilling techniques, subsea infrastructure and production facility design.

Core business activities include offshore seismic surveys, the drilling of exploration and appraisal wells, installation and operation of production platforms or subsea systems, and well intervention services.

